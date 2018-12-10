'Is This Candy?' Ecstasy Pill Found in Kid's Sonic Drive-In Burger

Three Sonic employees were arrested after a family found ecstasy pills Thursday night in a child's burger in Taylor, 34 miles outside Austin. (Published 5 hours ago)

Three Texas fast-food employees are facing charges after a family says their child found an ecstasy pill in a hamburger Thursday night.

Police in Taylor, located about 30 miles northeast of Austin, said the family went to the Sonic Drive-In to pick-up dinner Thursday night and that their 11-year-old daughter spotted the pill when she unwrapped her 4-year-old brother's hamburger.

The family took the pill to the Taylor Police Department who performed a field test and concluded it was ecstasy.

"[The girl] actually asked her parents, 'Is this candy?'" Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck said. "Of course when they came to the police department they were very upset and we understand why."

Police went to the Sonic Drive-In and arrested three employees on a variety of charges, KXAN reported.

The manager, Tanisha Dancer, was arrested on an outstanding felony theft warrant from Guadalupe County and, police said, while being searched at the Williamson County Jail, was found to be in possession of three ecstasy pills.

Dancer, whom KXAN reported has been fired, has since been charged with engangering a child, delivering a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and is being held on $37,500 bond; her outstanding charge of theft has an additional $2,500 bond.

Jose Molina and Jonathan Roberson were also arrested -- Roberson on four outstanding warrants from Travis and Brown counties and Molina for marijuana possession. Roberson is being held on $29,000 bond after being accused of driving without a license, possessing marijuana, theft and failure to appear.

"The franchisee takes guest safety and food safety very seriously," a corporate spokesperson for Sonic said in a statement. "Local police are investigating this incident, and the franchisee is cooperating with police in their investigation."

Police said they do not believe there are any health or safety risks to Sonic customers.