Michael White took the stand Tuesday, claiming he didn't mean to kill Sean Schellenger in Rittenhouse Square last year. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

An emotional four-day trial wrapped Wednesday with prosecutors arguing that defendant Michael White intentionally killed real estate developer Sean Schellenger after a heated argument near Rittenhouse Square last year.

White faces voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and weapons charges for the July 2018 incident. Jurors must reach a unanimous verdict.

In her closing statement, Philadelphia Chief Public Defender Keir Bradford-Gray said the case "is about a lot of things: race, class."

"We can't negate that," she told jurors, adding that White was defending himself against a drunk and aggressive man 50 pounds heavier who threatened to "beat the black off him."

Assistant District Attorney Sherrell Dandy painted a very different picture for the jury during her closing argument, saying the "killing was not justified" and urging jurors to hold White "accountable" for Schellenger's death.

"This case is not about a white victim and a black defendant," she said. “[Schellenger] died for no reason.”

The 14-person jury, which includes two alternates, will now deliberate whether White was justified in killing Schellenger and whether he intended for him to die. In order to convict White of voluntary manslaughter, prosecutors must prove beyond reasonable doubt that White did not act in self-defense.

"When people are attacked, they're allowed to defend themselves with force," Bradford-Gray said.

Dandy, however, argued that White did not retreat during his fight with Schellenger. Instead, White provoked the victim by calling him "a tough guy" and brandishing a knife.

"None of his actions said he was scared," Dandy said.

Both Dandy and Bradford-Gray rehashed key moments of the four-day trial during their closing statements. Dandy called mention of Schellenger's cocaine use, heavy drinking and prior arrests "victim bashing" and a "distraction" from his death.

Bradford-Gray echoed her client's testimony from Tuesday, calling White's actions a series of reactions stemming from his fear of Schellenger. White held his hand up in a stop motion and walked backwards away from Schellenger in an attempt to end the fight. Rather than leaving him alone, Schellenger attacked, she said.

"He tackled [White] to teach him a lesson," Bradford-Gray said.

White took the stand Tuesday, providing three hours of testimony in his own defense. He said the fight and killing happened in mere seconds, but the memory lingers.

"I cannot forget that night," he said Tuesday.

White said he was riding a red bicycle north along 17th Street near Rittenhouse Square on his way to deliver Popeyes chicken when he came across two stopped cars. The driver of a black Mercedes honked his horn at a gold Taurus idling in front of him, allegedly muttering a racial epithet in his frustration, White said in court Tuesday.

"I had no intention of killing anyone," he told jurors.

Prosecutor Anthony Voci, Jr., chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office homicide unit, argued that White made a series of decisions that ultimately resulted in Schellenger's death.

”You could have pedaled away,” Voci said to White during cross examination.



Photo credit: NBC10 Michael White speaks with family before turning himself over to police in the stabbing death of a real estate developer in the city's Rittenhouse section. See Larger

The case itself has drawn criticism and concern from both sides.

Schellenger’s family protested outside Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office after learning prosecutors agreed to reduce White's initial third-degree murder charge. Then on Tuesday, defense attorney Jonathan Strange told Common Pleas Judge Glenn B. Bronson that several character witnesses for White had been harassed by Schellenger's loved ones.

White formally pleaded not guilty last week to all charges.

Voluntary manslaughter, which requires prosecutors to prove intent, could carry a maximum sentence of 10 to 20 years. The added obstruction and tampering counts each carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.