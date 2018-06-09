Rainbows, Floats to Descend on DC for Capital Pride Parade

The parents of Matthew Shepard, a gay man who was murdered in Wyoming in 1998, will be the grand marshals of the D.C. Pride Parade on Saturday. Judy Shepard said the country was "well on the road to acceptance" of LGBT people nationwide. But "in the last couple of years, it's been really hard. We've seen hate incidents pick up." The Shepards spoke with News4's Pat Lawson Muse. (Published Friday, June 8, 2018)

The Capital Pride Parade is set to make Dupont Circle awash with rainbow colors and draw crowds of revelers celebrating D.C.'s vibrant LGBTQ+ community.

The parade is set to kick of at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 22nd and P Streets NW.

More than 200 contingents featuring floats, marchers, entertainment and even a bus carrying the NBC4 team will snake along parts of New Hampshire Avenue, R Street, 17th Street, P Street and 14th Street. The parade is scheduled to end about 7:30 p.m. at the corner of R and 14th Streets NW.

The Capital Pride Parade will be led by Grand Marshals Judy and Dennis Shepard, the parents of Matthew Shepard, a gay college student who was abducted and killed in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1998. Since his death, his parents have become advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

"For the past two decades we have tried to create a legacy not only for our son, but for all those without a voice who experience hate and discrimination, especially those individuals more marginalized in our community yet more impacted by hate violence," the Shepards said.

The parade is a rain or shine event, organizers say, and you can expect rain and even thunderstorms. Storm clouds will move into D.C. in the afternoon and are forecast to stick around through the parade.

Due to crowds, street closures and parking restrictions, it's advisable to take Metro. The Dupont Circle station is near the parade's starting point and the U Street station is near the end. The Foggy Bottom-GWU, Farragut North and West, McPherson Square and Shaw-Howard stations are also within a mile of the parade route.

Metro will operate on a regular schedule Saturday, with a few exceptions. The Vienna and Dunn Loring stations are closed for maintenance and the Red Line will be single tracking after 10 p.m.

The event is expected to draw thousands of attendees, so spectators are encouraged to stake out their spots along the parade route early.

It also may attract some protesters.

A group called "No Justice, No Pride" has criticized Pride Parade's sponsors and board, saying they neglect the most marginalized members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"All signs indicate that Capital Pride 2018 will once again celebrate weapons manufacturers, corrupt banks, and police departments, aligning itself with those who profit off of the oppression of the most marginalized members of our communities," the group wrote on their website.



The organization said it was behind a group of protesters who temporarily stopped the last year's parade and forced it to be rerouted.



Ashley Smith, the Capital Pride Alliance board president, said their organization has been warned that protesters may disrupt the parade this year.

"We also feel very strongly that everyone has their right to free expression, but believe that it is through dialogue and an exchange of different viewpoints," Smith said in a statement. "Not disruption of our community gathering in pride as we do each June and in protest as we have been in the current hostile political environment."

Smith said it's within police jurisdiction to respond to anyone blocking the parade and asked attendees to avoid conflict.

Open containers of alcohol and marijuana use are not allowed, organizers reminded the public.

An official Capital Pride block party with DJs, food trucks and drinks will run from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 15th Street between P and Church Streets.