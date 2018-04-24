Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is expected to provide an update at 7:30 p.m., which can be viewed live in the above video player.



Two Dallas police officers and a civilian have been shot near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas, police confirm. Multiple sources have confirmed to NBC DFW that one of the officers has died.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. near the store in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive

One person was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, according to a hospital spokesperson. Further information was not provided.

The civilian's condition is not known at this time.





Officers are currently searching for the shooter. A source told NBC DFW law enforcement is circulating a photo of 29-year-old Armando Juarez. He's not a suspect at this time, but officers want to talk to about the shooting. The photo is a mugshot from January when he was arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle.

A baseball game at nearby Dallas Lutheran High School is on lockdown while the search continues for a gunman. Everyone at the game is locked inside the school.

DART closed its Forest Lane Station for more than two hours due to the incident. Operations are back to normal.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings sent out a statement on Twitter after the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott also tweeted about the incident.

