Devastating Floods Leave Millions in Iran Facing Humanitarian Crisis

In this Monday, April 1, 2019, photo, a man crosses a flooded street in the city of Khorramabad in western province of Lorestan, Iran.

Weeks since the storms started, relentless rain and flooding throughout Iran has left some 2 million people facing a humanitarian crisis, NBC News reports.

The deluge has swamped large swaths of the country, from the mountains in the north down to the Persian gulf in the south.

Twenty-five out of 31 of Iran’s provinces have been affected. Officials say 76 people have been killed so far, with some 150,000 homes partially or completely destroyed. Bridges across the country and miles upon miles of road have been left unusable. Authorities say the estimated bill to repair the damage stands at at least $2.5 billion.

The country's agriculture sector, which makes up about 14% of Iran's GDP, has been devastated.