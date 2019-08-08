Estranged Husband of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos Due in Court Friday

Fotis Dulos is due back in court Friday for a pre-trial hearing on charges connected to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since May.

Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the case and both are free on bond.

JENNIFER DULOS REPORTED MISSING

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since Friday, May 24.

She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan. After she missed several appointments that day, her friends reported her missing.

Court documents in the case say investigators who responded to Jennifer’s New Canaan home found blood splatter and evidence of cleanup attempts.

THE SEARCH

The search for the missing mom of five has spanned the state and included days of sifting through trash at a facility in Hartford after bags containing Dulos’ blood were found.

Law enforcement officials have said surveillance video captured two people resembling Fotis Dulos and Michelle Traconis. Court documents say the man resembling Fotis was seen throwing out several bags that ended up in the trash plant.

According to a report from the Hartford Courant, police found a Vineyard Vines shirt stained with Jennifer Dulos’ blood among items recovered from trash cans on Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Multiple law enforcement sources told the Courant they also found a bra they believe is Jennifer’s as well as two mops and sponges all with her blood on them.

CALL TO DISMISS CHARGES

The attorney representing Fotis Dulos has filed a motion to dismiss the charges filed against his client. It claims there is "insufficient evidence to warrant further proceedings."

POLICE SEEKING TIPS IN CASE

New Canaan Police continue their investigation and say they have received more than 1,200 tips.

They urge everyone with information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance to contact them. In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, tips and information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.