Ford Recalls 953K Vehicles Over Defective Airbag Inflators

This April 26, 2011, file photo shows the Ford Motor Co. logo on a Ford Fusion at the Serramonte Ford dealership in Colma, California.

Just two weeks after issuing a recall for 874,000 F-Series pickups, Ford is announcing another two additional recalls of approximately 953,000 vehicles over Takata airbag inflators and an insufficient seat weld.

The larger of the two recalls is related to airbag inflators. Ford said in a news release Friday they were expanding the safety recall to 953,000 vehicles after the manufacturer declared more inflators were defective.

"This action represents a planned expansion of previously recalled vehicles to additional model years within the geographic zones defined earlier by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration," Ford said in a statement.

Ford said the recall expansion included 782,384 vehicles in the United States and federalized territories and 149,652 in Canada. A list of the vehicles affected by the recall expansion is below:

• 2010 Ford Edge and 2010 Lincoln MKX vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Nov. 28, 2008 to July 12, 2010

• 2010-11 Ford Ranger vehicles built at Twin Cities, Aug. 14, 2008 to June 21, 2014

• 2010-12 Ford Fusion, 2010-12 Lincoln MKZ and 2010-11 Mercury Milan vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 3, 2008 to July 29, 2012

• 2010-14 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 8, 2009 to Dec. 16, 2011

Ford also announced a second recall over insufficient seat welds in certain 2019 EcoSport vehicles. The bad weld is between the side member and A-bracket on the front seat back and may reduce the strength of the weld, potentially increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

This action affects approximately 87 EcoSport vehicles in North America including 63 in the United States and federalized territories and 13 in Canada, Ford said.

No injuries have been reported with the passenger side frontal inflators or the bad weld included in these recalls, Ford said.

Recall repairs will be done at local dealerships at no cost to the customer. Ford said they'll replace the frontal airbag inflator or module on those affected vehicles and they'll replace the front seats on the EcoSport vehicles with insufficient welds.

If your vehicle is in need of repair due to a recall, contact your local Ford dealer.

