Dramatic dashboard camera video shows a woman nearly hit by a car as she lay sleeping on the edge of a Texas road early Saturday.

Video released Monday by the Fulshear Police Department shows a car in front of Sgt. Charlie Scott’s cruiser braking and sharply swerving to avoid something on the road. As Scott approaches the object, he realizes it’s the body of a woman, police said.

The officer is then seen running up to the woman's aid. After a few seconds, she gets up and stumbles toward the field alongside the road.

"The intoxicated woman decided to take a nap in the middle of FM 1093 after possibly running off the road and getting her car stuck in a ditch about 200 yards from where she 'bedded down' for the night," Fulshear police wrote in a Facebook post.

The woman, who police did not identify, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and "received a ride to jail."

“This unfortunate mistake could have ended tragically and the ride could have been to the morgue," police wrote in the post.