Shooting Erupts at YouTube HQ, Female Suspect Dead

Multiple law enforcement sources said the person who opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in Northern California, triggering a massive police response as employees ran from the building, is dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if the shooter, identified as a female, died by suicide or by law enforcement.

Police in the city of San Bruno said there was an active shooter but could not provide more information. Multiple 911 calls reported gunfire, and police and fire officials have responded, City Manager Connie Jackson said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, but local hospitals reported receiving patients.



Television news footage showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers patted down people grouped outside, and police vehicles surrounded the area.

One witness, Jesse, told NBC Bay Area he was at a fast-food restaurant nearby and heard at least 20 shots within two minutes.

"I knew the shooter was right by me because you could feel the sensations of the bullet," he said.

Jesse said one woman was shot in the leg escaped inside the Carl's Jr. Diners helped the woman to try and stop the bleeding. He also said he saw another woman shot multiple times inside YouTube's courtyard.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that the scene is still active and there are no reports of fatalities at this time. The official also said the shooter is a woman.

Videos and photos on social media showed YouTube employees walking out of offices with their hands raised. SWAT teams surrounded the campus, guns drawn.



A spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said the hospital received patients from the incident.

On Twitter, YouTube employees reported hearing multiple gun shots inside the campus. A few were live tweeting what they saw while they were hiding in their offices.

Marco Tartaglia, who works at a Walmart store near the complex on Cherry Street, told NBC Bay Area that he heard about 15 shots "from the direction of the YouTube building, from what sounded like inside."

"We heard the shots first, and that immediately drew us over to the window to see what the heck's going on, and next thing you know, you see people streaming out just running, dozens of them, just running out the front exit," Tartaglia said.

