Mass shootings are not an uncommon event in the American news cycle. When they happen, it can be hard to cope with the feelings of stress and anxiety they cause.
The American Psychological Association offers advice on how to manage your distress in these times of tragedy. Here are five ways to deal with the aftermath of mass shootings you can do in your daily life:
- The first thing you should do is talk about it. Find a family member or friend you are comfortable speaking about this to, or someone who is experiencing similar emotions. Doing so, you will realize you are not alone and the way you feel is okay.
- Remind yourself of good times in your life. Balance any extra pessimism the news is causing you with positivity that comes from the loved ones and events you have in your life.
- You do not have to focus on the tragedies non-stop. Take a break from the news by watching something else in the media that is not giving updates on the situation.
- Taking care of your physical health will help you stay positive. Exercise, eat well-balanced meals, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
- Locate resources in your community to volunteer and help people who have been affected by the incident, or have other needs. This will create a positive environment for you, easing some of the feelings the news of mass shootings causes.