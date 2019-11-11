Families caught in highway ambush that left nine dead and several more seriously wounded. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

A teenager who survived a brutal ambush that killed nine people in Mexico last week and walked 14 miles to get help for his siblings says his mother desperately tried to protect her kids before she was fatally shot, NBC News reports.

Devin Langford, 13, was in the car with his family in the Mexican border state of Sonora on Nov. 4 when men who appeared to be wearing bulletproof vests started shooting at them with long guns, the boy told ABC News in his first interview since the attack.

Devin said his mother tried to start the car but couldn't, believing a bullet hit the engine. "She was trying to pray the Lord," he said. Her final words to her children before she was killed were "get down right now."

Devin said he and the others who were able to walk carried their injured siblings as far as they could before hiding the wounded children behind a bush while they continued on to look for help. "Every one of them were bleeding really bad, so I was trying to get in a rush to get there," he said.

