Dangerous ICE Detainee Escapes Custody at JFK, Flees in Taxi: Officials

An ICE detainee escaped custody at JFK Airport, leaped into a yellow taxi cab and darted off, the Port Authority says. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018)

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee with multiple prior violent convictions escaped custody Tuesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport, leaped into a yellow taxi cab and darted off, officials say.

The detainee, 31-year-old Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, was at JFK for a layover -- having flown in from Detroit -- en route to his ultimate destination of Senegal at the time of the escape, law enforcement sources and ICE officials tell News 4.

Three ICE agents were escorting him through a security checkpoint in Terminal 4 and took off his handcuffs to comply with TSA regulations, the sources said. He then bolted, Port Authority police said.

Port Authority officials say a review of one of the airport’s cameras shows the detainee getting into the cab around 9 p.m Tuesday. He hasn't been seen since.

Mbacke has previous criminal convictions for multiple weapons and firearms offenses, according to an ICE spokesperson. He entered the country lawfully in 2005 before violating the terms of his status and was ordered deported in September 2015 by an immigration judge.

State, federal and local authorities are all looking for Mbacke, who has been on the run for more than 12 hours. ICE says any civilians who spot him are advised not to approach him and to immediately contact authorities.

Mbacke is about 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a black or purple shirt, jeans and sneakers.