Firefighter Killed in Explosion at Maine Facility for People With Disabilities

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy," Gov. Janet Mills said on Twitter

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    News Center Maine
    Several people are reportedly injured following an explosion on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in Farmington, Maine.

    A firefighter was killed and at least six other people were injured Monday morning during an explosion at a facility for people with disabilities in Maine.

    News Center Maine reports the explosion happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. at Leap Inc. in Farmington. One firefighter died responding to the scene, the Associated Press reported.

    Crews, including a helicopter, were reportedly responding to the incident. Images of the scene show rubble and smoke coming from the site. Several emegency responders could be seen at the scene, where nearby trees were covered in debris.

    Six adults were in the building when employees smelled propane gas, according to Farmington Select Board Member H. Scott Landry. 

    Gov. Janet Mills said she was monitoring the situation and that "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy."

    Jennifer Damon was in her home on Farmington Falls Road when she felt the explosion.

    “The whole house shook twice and the power flickered out,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine what had happened it was such a shake.”

    “I went outside and it was like it was snowing outside.”

    It is unclear exactly how many people were injured during the explosion. The exact conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

    Drivers are asked to avoid streets near 313 Farmington Falls Road.

    Details on what led up to the explosion were not clear. The investigation is ongoing.

