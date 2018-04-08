 In Photos: Major Fire Breaks Out at Trump Tower - NBC Southern California
In Photos: Major Fire Breaks Out at Trump Tower

A four-alarm fire broke out at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue Saturday night, drawing a massive police and fire response to the president's New York City home. One person was killed.
