RFK Killer Sirhan Sirhan Stabbed in Calif. Prison

Sirhan Sirhan is seen during a Board of Parole Suitability Hearing Wednesday, March 2, 2011, at the Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, Calif.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC 7 Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, the man convicted of murdering U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was stabbed in a San Diego-area state prison and hospitalized.

Sirhan is serving a life sentence at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in East Otay Mesa, about 25 miles southeast of downtown San Diego.

He was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the suspect in the stabbing has been placed in the prison's Administrative Segregation Unit. No other information was available.

In February 2016, the California Parole Board denied Sirhan parole for the 15th time.

Kennedy, who was the younger brother of slain President John F. Kennedy, was shot June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles just after he'd won the state's Democratic presidential primary. The 42-year-old candidate died the next day.

Sirhan has maintained for years that he doesn't remember shooting Kennedy.

