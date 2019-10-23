Missing West Point Cadet Found Dead, Academy Says

The West Point cadet who went missing last week has been found dead, the U.S. Military Academy announced Wednesday.

Circumstances surrounding Kade Kurita's death were unclear but the academy said the cadet was found dead Tuesday night at West Point. He had been missing since Oct. 18, when he didn’t report for a military skills competition at 5:30 p.m.

The 20-year-old from Gardena, California, went missing along with his M4 rifle, but it is not believed that Kurita had any magazines or ammunition with him.

“We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita’s family and friends” said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent U.S. Military Academy.

The military academy previously said Kurita, a member of the class of 2021, might be a danger to himself.