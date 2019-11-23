Multiple People Dead After Amtrak Train Crashes into Vehicle

Multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train and a vehicle collided in Jupiter, Florida, Saturday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the crash happened at 2 p.m. near the 18000 block of Beeline Hwy. at the entrance to the Corbett Area.

Firefighters at the scene say the vehicle was heavily damaged and the occupants were killed in the crash. No injures were reported to any passengers inside the train.

Amtrak's Silver Star 92, which was traveling from Miami to New York, was scheduled to stop in the West Palm Beach train station at 1:27 p.m. and Okeechobee at 2:26 p.m.

The scene has been turned over to law enforcement.

