Nation Observes 76th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. President Franklin Roosevelt called it “a date which will live in infamy.” (Published 6 minutes ago)

On Dec. 7, 1941, during a series of raids in the Pacific, Japan launched a pre-emptive attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing nearly 2,400 servicemen, about half of them on the battleship USS Arizona.

Over 300 aircrafts and 19 Navy ships, including eight battleships, were damaged or destroyed. The aerial attack at Pearl Harbor and other military installations on the island of Oahu propelled the U.S. into World War II.

To mark the 76th anniversary of the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously proclaimed “which will live in infamy,” the Navy and the National Park Service will host the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration Ceremony at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument located in Pearl Harbor.

A moment of silence will be observed at 7:55 a.m. (12:55 ET), the moment the Japanese’s surprise attack started. A flyover by the U.S. Air Force and the Hawaii Air National Guard will follow. In attendance will be Pearl Harbor survivors, World War II veterans, family members and dignitaries, according to a press release.

Survivors, Veterans Observe 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Veterans and survivors gather in Oahu, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 2016 to observe the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor surprise attack 75 years ago. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016)

Last year, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama, becoming the first leader of his country to go to the U.S. Naval base in Hawaii. Six months earlier, Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the memorial in Hiroshima for victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of that city at the end of the war.

In the seven decades since the end of the war, the United States and Japan have become staunch allies as Japan rebuilt itself into an economic power. It is one of the more remarkable turnarounds of former enemies in world history.

Remembrance ceremonies were are also being held across the U.S.