Net neutrality is no longer the law of the land as of Monday, June 11, 2018. State governments are also taking action in the face of its repeal by the FCC, with more than half of the states exploring their own net neutrality legislation. The House of Representatives may vote to overturn the repeal after the Senate passed the measure in May. (Published 3 hours ago)

As the repeal of Obama-era net neutrality regulations took effect Monday, advocates for an open internet continue to fight the changes, NBC News reported. They’ve introduced efforts to re-implement similar rules prohibiting internet service providers from throttling internet speeds at the state level and pass a resolution in Congress to undo the Federal Communications Commission’s decision.

The FCC voted on the repeal last December amid widespread controversy. Since then, at least 22 states have filed suit against the commission. But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai continues to defend the new system.

“Our framework will protect consumers and promote better, faster Internet access and more competition,” Pai wrote in an op-ed published on CNET on Sunday.

Net neutrality advocates argue that without an explicit ban, internet providers will quietly and slowly replace a level playing field with a web that favors big companies.

