Parkland Students Return From Break to Stricter Safety Measures

On Monday, students will return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from spring break and the campus will begin using stronger security protocols.

As part of the stricter safety measures, students must use clear backpacks. Students will be provided with free ones Monday and they will be the only type of backpack allowed on campus.

Each student will be issued a student ID badge, which must be worn at all times.

The Broward school district is also providing additional school security personnel beyond the Florida Highway Patrol officers that Gov. Rick Scott provided in March.

The changes to the security protocol are part of the district's response to a mass shooting on the high school campus that killed 17 people on Feb. 14. The alleged gunman and former student, Nikolas Cruz, was able to get into the building and leave after the incident undetected.

The district is considering permanent metal detectors and the use metal-detecting wands as further security measures at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School. It's also weighing the possibility of consolidating points of entry for students and staff. As of right now, there is a single point of entry for visitors at the high school.

Districtwide, the school board says they are working with law enforcement to evaluate the protocols and frequency of code-red training and drills. The school district also plans to expedite the completion of single point entry for campus visitors at all schools by the first quarter of 2019.

The approval of recent legislation will also help fund additional school resource officers and mental health services.