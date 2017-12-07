With tensions high between North Korea and the U.S., how do Olympic hopefuls feel about traveling to South Korea for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games?

With tensions high on the Korean peninsula, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says it's an "open question" whether American athletes will attend the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang — about 50 miles from the border with North Korea.

Olympic organizers are dealing with safety fears about February's Games as Kim Jong Un continues to test rockets in a bid to develop a nuclear weapon that can strike the United States.



Haley was asked on Fox News Wednesday night if it's safe for athletes to go and said that the U.S. is working to make sure they're safe.

"We don't ever fear anything. We live our lives. We use our freedom," Haley said. "That's a perfect opportunity for all of them to go and do something they've worked so hard for."



North Korea Conducts New Missile Test

North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Nov. 28. The launch is the 17th since February. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017)

But asked if the U.S. is recommending that Team USA go to the Games, she said, "there's an open question. I have not heard anything about that. But I do know in the talks that we have — whether it’s Jerusalem or North Korea — it's always about, how do we protect the U.S. citizens in the area?"

For its part, the U.S. Olympic Committee hasn't discussed the possibility of not attending, a representative told NBC Sports on Thursday, and it continues to plan on sending full delegations to the Olympics and Paralympics.

"We have not had any discussions, either internally or with our government partners, about the possibility of not taking teams to the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games," the representative said.

U.S. Olympic hopefuls have said they are concerned about North Korea's nuclear brinksmanship but trust the committee to keep them safe.

"What's going on in the world right now with North Korea, it's definitely scary, but I know that the USOC has the interest of the athletes ... first and foremost," figure skater Adam Rippon told NBC in September.

One major Olympic power is already not going to the Olympics, albeit for different reasons. Russia was barred from participating in 2018 due to a doping scheme at the prior winter games, though its athletes can still participate under a neutral flag.

