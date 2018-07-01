One Dead, Nine Others Injured in Boat Explosion in Bahamas - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

One Dead, Nine Others Injured in Boat Explosion in Bahamas

By Brandon Lopez

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of Boat Explosion in Bahamas

    RAW VIDEO: New video released shows the aftermath of a boat explosion in the Bahamas on Saturday. Video Courtesy: SCV/Chris Topperwien

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    One person is dead and nine others were injured after a boat exploded in the Bahamas on Saturday.

    The explosion happened at 11 a.m. near Exuma.

    12 people were on board at the time of the explosion, 10 Americans and two Bahamians. Four passengers that were injured were airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater. The extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

    Passengers from a neighboring boat captured the aftermath of the explosion on video.

    Top News: Fatal Capital Gazette Shooting

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Five People Killed in Capital Gazette Shooting
    Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

    Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the explosion.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices