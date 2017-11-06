President Donald Trump blamed "mental health problems" for the Texas church shooting in Sutherland Springs that killed over two dozen people Sunday morning. "This isn't a 'guns' situation," Trump said at a joint presser with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Published 3 hours ago)

President Donald Trump said in Japan Monday that Sunday's mass shooting at a Texas church "isn't a guns situation" but "a mental health problem at the highest level," NBC News reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump called the shooting suspect, identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, a "very deranged individual" with "a lot of problems over a long period of time."

Trump dismissed guns as the root of Sunday's shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs that left 26 people dead, saying "it's a little bit too soon" to discuss gun control measures. He called attention to the armed resident who confronted the shooter, saying the shooting could "have been much worse."

"It's a very, very sad event. These are great people," he said.



