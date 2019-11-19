Kids on School Bus Caught in Hail of NYC Gunfire

Chopper 4 showed an army of law enforcement officers at the scene. The entire block radius was cordoned off by caution tape as authorities checked out the bus and canvassed the scene for evidence. The search for a suspect is ongoing.

A school bus with children aboard and an MTA bus with dozens of passengers were hit by bullets as a hail of gunfire erupted after an argument in Brooklyn Tuesday -- and the target of that shooting has died, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

Sources say there was some sort of confrontation near Pennsylvania and Dumont avenues shortly before 9 a.m. and a person opened fire from across one of four school buildings in the area. The school bus was hit by bullets, as was an MTA bus that had dozens of passengers on it, the sources said.

None of the children or the people on the city bus were injured. Multiple vehicles were also hit in the barrage of bullets.

A 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the abdomen was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. He was identified as Fransisco Bonilla.

The city's Department of Education said in a statement that NYPD and EMS immediately responded and confirmed no children were hurt.

"We immediately notified the family and will provide any additional support needed," a spokeswoman said.