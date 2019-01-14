In this file photo, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, attends a rally with Angel Families on the East Front of the Capitol, to highlight crimes committed by illegal immigrants in the U.S., on Sept. 7, 2018.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Monday that the GOP had voted unanimously to remove Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, from all committees amid the rising uproar over his recent comments about white nationalism.

McCarthy, who met privately with King for an hour earlier Monday, said the party had not opted to remove King from the conference itself — but added that further moves, including resolutions censuring or reprimanding the Iowa congressman, had not been ruled out, NBC News reported.