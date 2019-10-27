Gunfire Erupts at Vigil for Victim of Texas Homecoming Shooting

Police are responding to a reported shooting Sunday at a Dallas vigil for one of the victims of the shooting in Greenville. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Shots Fired at Dallas Vigil for Victim of Greenville Shooting

Police responded to a reported shooting Sunday at a Dallas vigil for one of the victims of the shooting in Greenville.

The vigil was held at St. Augustine Park in Pleasant Grove in the 1500 block of St. Augustine Street.

There have not been any injuries reported.

An NBC 5 news vehicle was struck at least three times.

The Dallas Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to the shooting call just after 8 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that a disturbance started during a candlelight vigil for the Greenville shooting. The disturbance escalated and shots were fired.

According to police, several vehicles were reported damaged.

The Greenville shooting took place just before midnight on Saturday. More than 750 people were attending a party at The Party Venue, some of them to celebrate during Texas A&M University at Commerce's homecoming weekend.

A gunman, who remains at large, opened fire into the crowd, killing two people and injuring 12, six of whom were struck by gunshots.

The identities of the two people killed have not been officially released, but family members of the victims identified them to NBC 5 as Kevin Berry and Byron Craven Jr.