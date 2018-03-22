Man Dies After Crashing Vehicle Inside Calif. Air Force Base

A man died after officials said he gained an unauthorized access to the Travis Air Force Base in Solano County with a vehicle which crashed Wednesday evening.

Travis Air Force Base first responders and Fairfield emergency officials responded to the incident near the base's main gate between 6:55 and 7:00 p.m., officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Travis Air Force Base's Chief of Media Relations Sarah J. Johnson. There are "no current threats to the base or the community" and the investigation is ongoing, Johnson said.

Air Force Office of Special Investigation and the FBI's Sacramento Field Office are working together to investigate the incident and no other information was immediately available.

The Travis Air Force Base is comprised of more than 26,000 active duty, reservists and civilian employees.

“The safety and welfare of our Airmen, their families and our local community is our top priority,” Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander said in a statement.



The host unit of Travis Air Force Base controls more than $11 billion in total resources and handles more cargo and passengers than any other military air terminal in the United States.