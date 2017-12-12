Trump Attorney: FBI, DOJ Conflicts Require 2nd Special Counsel - NBC Southern California
Trump Attorney: FBI, DOJ Conflicts Require 2nd Special Counsel

The call for another special counsel "has nothing to do with Bob Mueller or Mueller's team," Jay Sekulow said

    Steve Helber/AP, File
    This Oct. 23, 2015, file photo shows Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, speak at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va.

    A member of President Donald Trump's legal team said Tuesday that it's time to create a second special counsel to start investigating the FBI and Department of Justice, NBC News reported.

    Jay Sekulow confirmed his remarks, which were first reported by Axios, in which he said the DOJ and FBI can no longer ignore the "multiple problems" created by "obvious conflicts of interest" while a special counsel investigates allegations of collusion between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign. Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, began leading that federal probe in May.

    "These new revelations require the appointment of a special counsel to investigate," Sekulow said. He said the call for another special counsel "has nothing to do with Bob Mueller or Mueller's team."

    Sekulow's comments come after a senior Justice Department official was demoted in the wake of a report that he met with a private intelligence firm collecting anti-Trump opposition research and a top FBI agent was revealed to have been reassigned for potentially sharing personal texts that were critical of Trump

    Published 2 hours ago
