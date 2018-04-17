Trump Filed Extension on 2017 Taxes: White House - NBC Southern California
Trump Filed Extension on 2017 Taxes: White House

Published 2 hours ago

    Evan Vucci/AP, File
    In this April 5, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax policy in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

    President Donald Trump filed for an extension on his 2017 taxes, the White House told NBC News Tuesday.

    "The President filed an extension for his 2017 tax return, as do many Americans with complex returns. He will file his tax return by the extension deadline of October 15, 2018," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

    The White House did not respond to questions about whether Trump's taxes remain under audit or if he will commit to releasing the return after filing it.

    Trump broke with decades of presidential tradition by refusing to release his tax returns as a candidate. He's said he would release them after the Internal Revenue Service audit.

