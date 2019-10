The dog injured in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The dog that was injured in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is back with his handler and recuperating from his injuries, Pentagon officials said.

President Donald Trump released a photo of the pup later on Monday.

On Sunday, he hailed the dog's actions while describing the Saturday evening raid — but did not reveal any specifics about the courageous canine's identity.