Stolen Military Vehicle Leads Police on Chase, Soldier Detained

A soldier is in custody after stealing a tank-like vehicle and leading police on a chase, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

The suspect got inside an armored personnel vehicle and drove away from Fort Pickett in Nottoway County about 7:50 p.m., police said.

Police pursued the man as he drove along Route 460, northbound on I-95 and along Broad Street — a main avenue for Richmond traffic.

The vehicle, which is not equipped with any weapons, topped out at 45 mph, police said.

Videos on social media appear to show the armored personnel carrier cruising with several police cars in pursuit.

The vehicle was stopped in Richmond about 9:40 p.m. Police say the driver stopped of his own accord.

No injuries or crashes have been reported.

The vehicle belongs to the Virignia National Guard, police said. Police didn't name the suspect or specify his role in the military.

NBC affiliate WBT initially broke the story.