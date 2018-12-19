What Is That Mysterious Object in the California Sky?

NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri provides the latest on the mysterious object seen streaking over the California sky late Wednesday.

What is That Mysterious Object in California Sky?

A mysterious object seen in the California sky late Wednesday sent a flurry of people searching for answers.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the United States Air Force at NORAD Headquarters at Peterson AFB in Colorado, who said they are investigating the reports.

There is no threat to Canada and the United States at this time, NORAD said.

NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist reports the light was likely a "meteor fireball or bolide" with slimmer chance of being "space junk."

Updates to come.

Check out photos and videos of the mysterious object below: