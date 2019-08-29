Woman Had to Give Birth in Denver Jail Cell Alone, With No Assistance, Lawsuit Says - NBC Southern California
Woman Had to Give Birth in Denver Jail Cell Alone, With No Assistance, Lawsuit Says

Diana Sanchez gave birth on July 31 last year

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Denver Post via Getty Images
    The Denver County Jail on March 16, 2016.

    A Denver woman gave birth alone in her jail cell, without any help from on-duty nurses and deputies, as surveillance cameras captured the entire experience, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

    Diana Sanchez welcomed her baby boy into the world on July 31 last year, on what "should have been one of the happiest days of her life," her suit filed in U.S. District Court in Denver says.

    Instead, it was "a day of unnecessary terror, pain and humiliation that continues to cause her ongoing emotional trauma," the lawsuit says.

