San Jose

About 200 Goats Escape, Roam the Streets of California Town

Even goats are getting tired of quarantine

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Well this is something you don't see every day, much less in quarantine. A tribe of goats went wild Tuesday evening in a neighborhood in east San Jose.

Terry Roelands said the hill behind his home caught on fire about 15 years ago and since then, they use goats a few times a year to clear the brush.

On Tuesday evening, one of the goats was eating flowers over a fence and somehow tapped one of the electric fences, causing it and others to break the boards on the fence, Roelands said. 

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus pandemic 23 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Conspiracy-Theory Video Shows Challenges for Tech; Fauci Says Outbreak ‘Not Under Control’

U.S. Supreme Court 21 hours ago

Supreme Court Appears Likely to Reject Trump Immunity Claim

This allowed about 200 goats to escape through a backyard and out onto the streets.

"When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were wreaking havoc on our street," tweeted Roelands' son Zach.

A rancher got the goats back onto the ranchlands in about five minutes, Roelands said.

"This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine," tweeted Zach.

This article tagged under:

San JoseCaught on Camera
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us