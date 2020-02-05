Kirk Douglas

Actor Kirk Douglas, Hollywood’s ‘Spartacus,’ Dies at 103

His son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed his death on Instagram

Actor Kirk Douglas arrives at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Viewing and After Party on Sunday, Feb. 24 2013 at the Sunset Plaza Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.
Actor Kirk Douglas, whose lengthy film career included starring roles in “Lust for Life,” ″Spartacus” and “Seven Days In May,” has died. He was 103.

His son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed his death on Instagram.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

Douglas was born as Issur Danielovitch to Russian Jewish parents on Dec. 9, 1916. He was was raised in Amsterdam, about 30 miles northwest of Albany.

He graduated from St. Lawrence University in northern New York and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Douglas was a Hollywood legend, and he was feted by some of the industry's biggest names at a 100th birthday party.

“I wanted to come here and say I’ve been shooting movies and television shows for now 47 years and I’ve worked with the best of them and you’re the only movie star I ever met,” said Steven Spielberg. “There is something that you have that no one else ever had ... When you watch Kirk’s performance in anything, in anything he’s ever done, you cannot take your eyes off of him. It’s not possible to look away from him.”

