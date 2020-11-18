US Economy

As COVID-19 Cases Surge, Congress Sounds Pessimistic About a New Relief Package

"I'm kind of discouraged, frankly, right now," said Sen. John Cornyn

NBC Universal, Inc.

Congress remains deadlocked over a coronavirus relief bill, and lawmakers in both parties are pessimistic about passing one in the near future, even as the election slips into the rearview mirror and the number of Covid-19 cases nationally surges.

"I'm kind of discouraged, frankly, right now," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Tuesday.

After months of stalemate, negotiations have yet to restart. The impasse is about the price tag and what programs should be funded: House Democrats are pushing for a $2.2 trillion plan, and Senate Republicans want a slimmer $500 billion bill.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus pandemic 10 hours ago

Coronavirus Updates: NYC to Close Public Schools; US COVID-19 Deaths Top 250K

Pfizer Inc 12 hours ago

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective, Will Seek FDA Approval Soon

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

US EconomyDonald TrumpCongresscoronavirus pandemicTrump administration
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us