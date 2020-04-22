Tornado

At Least 4 Dead as Severe Weather Rages Across Oklahoma, Texas

The twister, which happened about 100 miles north of Dallas, was part of a severe weather outbreak across the Southeast

This image made from video provided by Thomas Marcum shows a tornado seen from State Highway 48 in Durant, Okla., Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Thomas Marcum via AP

Severe weather raged across Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday, killing at least two people in Madill, Oklahoma, and two in Polk County, Texas, officials said.

The deadly tornado touched down in the town in the southern Oklahoma city about 5 p.m. and damaged at least a dozen structures, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said.

Robert Chaney, emergency management director for Marshall County confirmed the deaths and said a third person was in critical condition at a hospital, NBC News reports.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management also confirmed two people died and 20 to 30 were injured in Polk County Wednesday night.

The twister, which happened about 100 miles north of Dallas, was part of a severe weather outbreak expected to include heavy rains, flash flooding and thunderstorms across the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

