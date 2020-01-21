Taylor Swift Reveals Mom Has Been Diagnosed With a Brain Tumor

More than ever, Taylor Swift hopes her "Soon You'll Get Better" lyrics come true.

In an emotional interview with Variety, the superstar revealed that while her mom Andrea Swift was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, doctors made another devastating diagnosis. "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," Taylor told the outlet. "And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

Andrea's health is one of the main reasons why Taylor decided to limit her upcoming Lover tour, choosing to make just four stops in the U.S. before participating in Europe's festival circuit later this summer. "I mean, we don't know what is going to happen," the Grammy winner explained. "We don't know what treatment we're going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what's going on."

After all, the 62-year-old is more than just a mom to Taylor. She's her best friend, her everything. "Everyone loves their mom, everyone's got an important mom," Taylor told Variety. "But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to every speak about her illness."

Back in 2015, Taylor took to Tumblr to share the heartbreaking news about Andrea's health. Andrea was battling cancer. "For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine," the 30-year-old wrote. "She agreed, and went in to get checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it. The results came in, and I'm saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer."

"I'd like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know," Taylor continued. "She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they've got going on to go to the doctor, and maybe you reminding them to go get checked for cancer could possibly lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle...Or peace of mind in knowing that they're healthy and there's nothing to worry about. She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour. She's got an important battle to fight."

And though she successfully completed treatment, Taylor revealed in March 2019 that, unfortunately, Andrea had relapsed. "My mom is now fighting her battle with it again," she wrote in her "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30" essay. "It's taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else. My mom's cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now."