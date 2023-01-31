Battery Charge Dropped Against Former NBA Player Amar'E Stoudemire

A battery case against former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire related to an alleged incident involving his daughter last month has been dropped, a Florida state's attorney said Tuesday.

"The case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case," the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Stoudemire, 40, a six-time NBA All-Star who retired from the league in 2016, said immediately after his arrest in mid-December that a full probe would show he's innocent.

"Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed," Stoudemire said in a statement. "My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater."

Stoudemire's attorney, Alexander Fox, said in a statement that the dismissal was "consistent with Mr. Stoudemire’s immediate and public denials of the allegations when they were brought and recognition of his innocence here."

