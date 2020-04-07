Bay Area Paralympian Sews Masks for Health Care Workers

A Bay Area Paralympian who is unable to train because of the coronavirus pandemic has taken up a new challenge: sewing masks for health care workers.

Bethany Zummo, a member of Team USA’s Paralympic volleyball team, has sewn 200 masks to date with many more to go.

“I have a lot of friends who are nurses,” she said. “I reached out to them on social media and asked, ‘Do you need these? Would you be able to use them?’”

The answer? Yes. So, Zummo, her sister, mom and grandmother have been busy making and donating masks.

“As Paralympians, we’re pretty used to taking on challenges that we’re faced with,” Zummo said.

This is a different kind of challenge, but Zummo is using her talents to help those who need some more protection.

“For hours, you’re doing the same thing to perfect your craft,” she said. “That’s kind of what we’re doing here, where we all have a job and we’re just doing it.”