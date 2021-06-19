Wilton Manors

One Dead After Truck Runs Over Several People at Pride Parade in Florida

Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride: June 15

One person is dead after two people were run over by a white pickup truck just as the Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival was kicking off in South Florida's Wilton Manors neighborhood Saturday night, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed.

Trantalis, who saw the incident happen, described the event as a terrorist attack on the LGBTQ+ community.

The incident took place on the southwest corner of NE 15th Street and NE 4th Avenue, police say.

NBC 6's Steve MacLaughlin, who is a co-Grand Marshall for the parade, was there and confirmed the incident.

The parade has been put on hold and police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

