Calif. Woman Found Alive Nearly 2 Weeks After Vanishing in Zion National Park

A California woman who vanished in Utah’s Zion National Park earlier this month was found and reunited with her family, officials said Sunday.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was located within the park after a visitor saw her and alerted rangers, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Additional details about how she survived or where she was found were not immediately available.

In the statement, Courtier’s relatives said they were “overjoyed” that she’d been found.

