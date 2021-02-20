California

California Man Charged With Trying to Help Terrorist Group

The indictment accuses him of attempting to provide “material support or resources,” including financial support, to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

By Associated Press

1178650405
Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian man has been charged in California with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization, authorities said Friday. 

Murat Kurashev, 34, of Sacramento was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. He is in custody and could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. 

Southern California 11 hours ago

SoCal Gas Prices Shoot Up To Highest Level Since December 2019

Los Angeles Feb 19

LA Business Council Calls For Significant Expansion of Project Roomkey

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

Kurashev, a Russian national, was arrested by the FBI. The indictment accuses him of attempting to provide “material support or resources,” including financial support, to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

However, the indictment didn’t contain any details. 

The group, also known as the “Organization for the Liberation of the Levant,” is a militant group that aims to overthrow the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The group has conducted suicide bombings and the United States has designated it as a foreign terrorist organization.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSyriaFBIIslamterrorist
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us