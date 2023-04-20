Capitol Riot

Texas Man Shot at Local Deputies After FBI Informed Him of Capitol Riot Charges

Nathan Donald Pelham of Greenville, Texas, now faces an additional felony count on top of the four misdemeanor charges stemming from the attack on the Capitol

Nathan Pelham at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
United States Attorney for the District of Columbia

A Texas man facing charges in the Jan. 6 riot opened fire last week on sheriff’s deputies who had gone to his home to check on him ahead of his scheduled surrender to the FBI, according to a new criminal complaint.

Nathan Donald Pelham of Greenville, who initially faced four misdemeanor charges tied to the insurrection, now faces an additional felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm following the April 12 incident, the complaint filed this week shows.

An FBI special agent wrote in a filing that he had called Pelham on April 12 and asked him to surrender in a few days. That evening, according to the agent, local authorities went to Pelham’s home after his father requested a welfare check. When the deputies arrived, Pelham fired several shots toward them, prosecutors said.

The initial charges against Pelham included disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol. He appeared in at least one photo from the riot donning a hat with a logo associated with the Proud Boys, the FBI said.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotTexas
