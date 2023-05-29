COVID-19 Canceled This San Diego Couple's Wedding. They Started a Business With That Money

There are about 200 athletes at San Diego City College. For many of them, sports is their release from their busy lives.

“We have kids that are working two jobs, going to school and playing sports," said Aaron Detty, Athletic Director for San Diego City College. "We have parents. We have caregivers.”

When it comes to money for gear, Detty said state funding only carries the program so far.

“With the type of backgrounds our kids have, some of them don't have shoes," he said. "They don't have a glove… Basketball players without a ball, without shoes, without shorts.”

This is where the community’s help is invaluable. Uniforms many teams, including volleyball and basketball players, wear are possible because a young San Diego couple made them.

Shaun and Mycah Maye-Williams are the 27 and 30 year olds who had plans to get married in France three years ago.

“We had actually booked our tickets to Paris, and everything started shutting down," Mycah said. "We started hearing rumors of lockdowns.”

Those rumors came true in March 2020, canceling their $30,000-wedding. They had to react quickly.

“She just said, let's just take that money that we were going to use for the wedding and start Maye-Williams Active," Shaun said.

Maye-Williams Active was born at the peak of the pandemic — a time when businesses were closing on a daily basis.

But, their success was almost instant. Maye-Williams Active made $13,000 in its first month.

Their biggest client is San Diego City College, which is a full circle moment for Shaun because that’s where he went to school, and played baseball for Aaron Detty.

“He was a hard worker," Detty remembered. "He was caring. He was a team leader.”

Shaun's been in these athletes’ shoes.

“I know what it's like waiting for that financial check to come through and things like that," he said.

NBC 7 asked if they’re ever grateful things didn’t work out the way they initially planned.

"Yeah, I think so," Mycah said.

"I think we're actually very grateful that our life happened the way that it did. However it unfolded, I mean, I do still want the big wedding. I still want to have the big wedding and have our family come together. But I think this is even better that we're in the position where we can bless others and also build this community," Mycah said.