terrorism

Deadly Stabbing at Erotic Massage Parlor Was ‘Incel’ Inspired Terrorism, Toronto Police Say

The 17-year-old suspect, already charged with murder and attempted murder, now faces terror charges in the February stabbing

A Toronto police car. The Toronto Police Service is the largest municipal police service in Canada and third largest police force in Canada.
Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Canadian teenager who allegedly stabbed three people at a Toronto massage parlor in February, killing one, was charged Tuesday with allegedly committing “incel”-inspired terrorism, authorities said.

The 17-year-old suspect, who has not been identified because of his age, has already been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Feb. 24 incident, the Toronto Police Service and Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Those charges were updated Tuesday to include terrorist activity, the statement said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Analysis: Trump Flouts the Experts, Even in Own Government

coronavirus 17 hours ago

US Virus Updates: States Accused of Fudging, Bungling Testing Data; Pence Not Taking Malaria Drug

Incels — or involuntary celibates — are known to promote a misogynistic ideology, often through online message boards. A van attack in Toronto two years ago that left 10 people dead also appears to have been carried out by a man who promoted incel beliefs.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

terrorismCanada
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us