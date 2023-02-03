Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says

What to Know Lindsay Clancy is due to face charges Tuesday from her hospital bed in the killings of her three children in Duxbury, but first she'll speak to a psychologist after her attorney spoke to the media, saying she was overmedicated

Clancy was prescribed a total of 12 different medications in the four months before the killings, her lawyer said

A Duxbury pastor said "a very sad, but beautiful funeral" was held for the children Friday

A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month.

The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after Clancy's attorney claimed that an overmedication of prescription psychiatric drugs led to homicidal and suicidal ideation, as first reported by The Boston Globe.

Attorney Kevin Reddington confirmed his comments to NBC10 Boston on Friday morning and reiterated them outside court, where he said they were given "one on top of the other for such an extended period of time, not having any helpful effects."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office did not comment on the claims made by Reddington ahead of Clancy's arraignment Tuesday, where prosecutors are likely to lay out in greater detail what they believe happened.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive in the case or on the mom's mental state, but sources have told NBC10 Boston that Lindsay Clancy was living with postpartum depression.

Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week allegedly at the hands of their mother, said he has forgiven her and called on others to do the same.

An expert in psychiatry around childbirth told NBC10 Boston, without commenting on the specifics of Lindsay Clancy's case, that it can be difficult to find which medication will be effective for a patient.

A funeral was held Friday for the Clancy children.

Lindsay Clancy's attorney details drug prescriptions

Clancy is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, including two murder charges and three strangulation charges, according to prosecutors. The two older children, who were 5 and 3, were pronounced dead at the hospital on Jan. 24 following the incident, authorities said. The Clancy family's infant son, meanwhile, died three days later.

Clancy herself has been in a hospital following last Tuesday's incident, when she attempted to kill herself, prosecutors said.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

Lindsay Clancy was prescribed a total of 12 different medications in the four months before the killings, her lawyer said, including benzodiazepines like Lorazepam, several antidepressants and Ambien, a sleeping drug.

According to Reddington, Lindsay's husband, Patrick, left their Duxbury home on Jan. 24 to go to CVS and pick up food. He called 911 after returning home around 6 p.m., the lawyer said, adding that he had not been warned by medical professionals not to leave his wife alone with their kids.

But Patrick Clancy had begged doctors for help the week before, saying, according to Reddington, "'You're turning her into a zombie.' And it was just a brutal existence that they were living. Her parents were aware of this, they were trying to help out."

Patrick Clancy hasn't said that publicly. Last Saturday, he addressed speculation around his wife's mental health, saying in a statement that she's recently been portrayed "largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was." He went on to say that her "condition" had recently rapidly worsened, though he did not specify what she was struggling with.

The Duxbury community is in shock after two young children were killed, and a third injured, allegedly by their mother.

In an email message Thursday to NBC10 Boston, Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said Clancy is improving daily and had spoken to family and friends. However, in what seemed to be a contradiction, the chief said Friday that she has not been able to speak to loved ones, and only is allowed contact with her medical team, social workers and her attorney as she remains in state police custody in the hospital.

Reddington told the Globe that "she's not in good physical shape," and that she can't get out of bed, also saying that she has been barred from speaking with family and friends and is under police guard at all times at the hospital

A tragedy unfolded in Duxbury Tuesday, with a woman accused of strangling her children, killing two and sending one to the hospital.

Clancy has still not had a court appearance to face the charges against her. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that she is scheduled to be arraigned virtually on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Plymouth District Court. Prosecutors have not said whether the charges against her will be upgraded now that her infant son has died.

Finding the right medication can be "trial and error," expert says

Dr. Nancy Byatt, a perinatal psychiatrist at UMass Chan Medical School, can't speak to the specifics of Clancy's case, but she is familiar with the medications that the woman's lawyer described — and the sometimes long journey it can take to find the right one.

"Sometimes it takes a lot of trial and error to find the medication that works and, unfortunately, that's quite common," she said.

Being on multiple medications is common if someone has a severe case, she said, but if there is concern about safety or sisde effects, it's recommended that person be hospitalized.

"Because then you can have intensive treatment in a safe setting where the meds can really be monitored closely," Byatt said.

Duxbury continues to grieve

A private funeral service was held for the children Friday.

"It was a very sad, but beautiful funeral Mass, which honored these children, and provided some comfort and hope in this midst of the terrible grief the Clancy and Musgrove families are experiencing," said Fr. Bob Deehan, pastor at Holy Family Parish in Duxbury.

Fr. Matthew Conley of Scituate's St. Mary Parish presided, Deehan said.

Meanwhile, a church in Duxbury is hoping to encourage healing and peace in the South Shore community.

The Holy Family Church opened to all members of the community at 9 a.m. Friday for quiet reflection and prayer. It will remain open through 8 a.m. on Saturday, saying all are welcome.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.