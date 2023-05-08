Brownsville

Driver Who Plowed SUV Into Crowd Outside Texas Migrant Center Charged With Manslaughter

Authorities say a driver lost control after running a red light Sunday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police say the driver in a deadly crash that killed 8 people in Brownsville, Texas, has been charged with manslaughter.

Authorities believe driver George Alvarez, 34, lost control after running a red light Sunday morning and plowed into a crowd of Venezuelans outside a migrant center.

The police chief said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shelter director Victor Maldonado said the SUV ran up the curb, flipped and continued moving for about 200 feet. Maldonado said that some people walking on the sidewalk about 30 feet from the main group were also hit. Witnesses detained the driver as he tried to run away and held him until police arrived, he said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

migrants 21 hours ago

‘Risk It All for My Daughter': Some Migrants Aren't Waiting for Title 42 to End to Cross Border

Texas May 7

SUV Driver Hits Crowd at Texas Bus Stop Near Border; 7 Dead

Before the collision, the Range Rover ran a traffic light about 100 feet away, said Maldonado, who reviewed the shelter's surveillance video.

Victims struck by the vehicle were waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after spending the night at the overnight shelter, said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Most of the victims were Venezuelan men, Maldonado said. Brownsville has seen a surge of Venezuelan migrants over the last two weeks for unclear reasons, authorities said. On Thursday, 4,000 of about 6,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody in Texas' Rio Grande Valley were Venezuelan.

Sandoval said the driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained when the SUV rolled over. There were no passengers in the SUV, Sandoval said Sunday afternoon.

Police retrieved a blood sample and sent it to a Texas Department of Public Safety lab to test for intoxicants.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BrownsvillemigrantsTexas-Mexico Border
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us