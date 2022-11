“I mean, I got 2,000 wins and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet, you know?” Baker recently told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. “So, yeah, it matters. It matters to the people. It matters to us.”

Baker joins Cito Gaston (Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993) and Dave Roberts (Dodgers in 2020) as the third African American manager to win a World Series.

Dusty Baker has become the third Black manager in MLB history to win a World Series, joining Cito Gaston & Dave Roberts. Roberts ended a 17-year drought for Black managers in 2020. Now we've seen 2 in the past 3 seasons. Roberts & Baker happen to be the only 2 Black MLB managers. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 6, 2022

Baker already was considered one of the greatest managers in MLB history despite not having a World Series win. But guiding the Astros to their second title in franchise history cements his legacy as one of the best to ever do it.

