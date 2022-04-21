‘Credible Campus-Wide Threat' Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order at UC Berkeley

People on the UC Berkeley campus have been told by police to shelter in place while they investigate a "credible campus-wide threat."

Police instructed people to go inside and move away from doors and windows. Anyone not on the campus was asked to stay away from the area.

Police said the incident does not involve an active shooter on campus and that officers are searching for "a person who may want to harm specific individuals."

UC Berkeley has canceled in-person classes for the rest of the day and said all campus services, including libraries, dining, and parking garages, are closed until further notice

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

There is NOT an active shooter on campus. Police are actively looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals. Please continue to shelter in place at this time. Stay tuned to Twitter for updates. — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) April 21, 2022

UC Berkeley WarnMe: A Campus-wide Emergency alert has been issued. Campus police are investigating a credible campus-wide threat. Please go inside and move away from doors and windows. If you are not on campus, please stay away from the area. Facilities Se https://t.co/aKJcOsnr41 — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) April 21, 2022